Japanese superstar Nadaka Yoshinari returns vs Thai dynamo Banluelok at ONE Friday Fights 114

Fresh from his stellar ONE debut, Nadaka Yoshinari will make his return to the home of martial arts in the stacked ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27.

The Japanese speedster will take on the surging Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai war inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There's a reason why Nadaka's sophomore outing in the world's largest martial arts organization is surrounded by massive hype.

The 10-time Muay Thai world champion showed the world why he is considered by many as the best non-Thai fighter in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' when he blitzed through Rak Erawan at ONE 172 last March.

Nadaka showcased an elite and versatile skillset before captivating the audience with a third-round knockout to announce his arrival in the promotion.

However, Banluelok is not the type to back down from any challenge. The impressive Sor Dechapan athlete has gone 3-0 in Friday Fights, with all his victories coming by way of thunderous knockouts.

Banluelok also possesses frantic pacing, crisp boxing, and well-rounded striking, which should match up greatly against Nadaka's similar skillset.

ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo restrictions may apply.

Confirmed fights for ONE Friday Fights 114

A pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai battle between veterans Felipe Lobo and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai will headline ONE Friday Fights 114.

Check out the other confirmed bouts:

Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs Muangthai PK Saenchai (140-pound Muay Thai)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs Aslamjon Ortikov (flyweight Muay Thai)

Nadaka Yoshinari vs Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (atomweight Muay Thai)

