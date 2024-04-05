"I'll catch 30 a night" - Tristan Tate shares his take on "how to catch a human trafficker in Bucharest"

Tristan Tate recently discussed his strategies for apprehending a human trafficker in Bucharest.

Ironically, the controversial Tate brothers, accompanied by two female suspects, were arrested by Romanian authorities, notably by the DIICOT, an anti-organized crime prosecuting unit, in Bucharest in December 2022.

The detentions were linked to a range of serious accusations, including r*pe, money laundering, human trafficking, unauthorized filming, and leading a criminal organization involved in the exploitation of vulnerable women. Despite the allegations, they vehemently maintain their innocence.

Tate recently turned to X and presented solutions to combat human trafficking in Bucharest, all the while taking potshots at DIICOT:

"How to catch a human trafficker in Bucharest in less than 45 minutes: Go to the bad areas and find the girls 'working' on the streets. Follow them home. Question their boyfriends. Give me a DIICOT badge I'll catch 30 a night. My case is an ego-fueled witch hunt. TikTok? lol."

The Tate brothers are currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit in the U.K., brought forth by multiple women who have accused them of physical and sexual assault. These allegations came to light in April 2022 when three alleged victims publicly declared their intention to seek legal action.

Last week, Romanian authorities arrested the social media influencers once again for suspected sexual offenses committed between 2012 and 2015. Despite being released the following day due to a lack of evidence, they face the risk of extradition.

Tristan Tate's guide to breaking out of 'The Matrix'

During a recent episode of CEOCAST, Tristan Tate explored the monthly income threshold that he believes is necessary to break free from the constraints of 'The Matrix'.

Tate explained the different ways to build wealth to overcome setbacks like cancellation. He highlighted that there's no one-size-fits-all method and stressed that having a lot of money isn't the most important thing; instead, it's essential to have enough cash to do what you want:

"It's not about net worth, it's about income. There are some people worth more money than me and Andrew... But they have less spending money than me because I have an income. Every month, I make a certain amount of money."

Tate added:

"I would say every month, to say what you want, not to fear cancellation, to not fear, I guess, other people. I would say $100,000 a month, $1.2 million a year. If you're netting that, you're free."

The Tate brothers regularly blame their setbacks on something they call 'The Matrix'. They believe this mysterious force, controlled by a small group of people, aims to silence those who seek the truth among the general population.

