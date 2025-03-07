  • home icon
  • “I’ll come back and train MMA” - Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues open to a rematch with Stamp in mixed martial arts

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:14 GMT
Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she is open to rematch with Stamp in MMA. -- Photos from Allycia Hellen Rodrigues's IG and ONE Championship

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is open to having a rematch with Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex. But she wants it in mixed martial arts.

The Brazilian star expressed her interest in running it back with the reigning atomweight MMA queen in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post, highlighting that while her focus remains in Muay Thai, she is willing to train MMA following her scheduled match this week and battle the Fairtex Training Center standout soon after.

Rodrigues said:

"Yes [I'm interested in a rematch with Stamp]. Next year. Step by step. I start now, and after this fight I’ll come back and train MMA, and then we’ll see."
Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues took on then-atomweight Muay Thai title holder Stamp in her ONE Championship debut in August 2020 at ONE: A New Breed in Bangkok, Thailand, immediately making a big splash to win by majority decision to become the new divisional queen.

She took nearly three years off after she became a mother but has remained solid since her return to competition.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends atomweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 29

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is eyeing a rematch with Stamp Fairtex in MMA down the line, but at the moment, her attention is channeled to her scheduled defense of the atomweight Muay Thai gold this week.

The 26-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout is to defend her world title for the third time in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 29 on March 7 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She will be challenged by Irish-English fighter Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues' first successful title defense came when she made her return to competition after nearly three years in March 2023. She defeated then-interim atomweight Muay Thai champion Janet Todd by decision in their unification bout.

Her next triumphant defense was in March last year, defeating by decision as well Spanish challenger Cristina Morales.

At ONE Fight Night 29, the reigning champion is up against an opponent in McManamon who is looking to make a great impression in her ONE Championship debut. She is a veteran of the European Muay Thai scene, winning a number of tournament titles.

ONE Fight Night 29: Rodrigues vs. McManamon is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
हिन्दी