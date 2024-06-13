"I'll crush him" - Russian mauler Tagir Khalilov says he'll take Rodtang's Muay Thai crown in a potential rematch

Tagir Khalilov returns this weekend in what will be his seventh fight under the ONE Championship banner.

During his time in the promotion, the Russian competitor has faced some of the very best in the world and delivered some stand out performances.

He is now set to compete in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 67 at Lumpinee Stadium where he takes on Nakrob Fairtex on June 14.

With a win, Khalilov hopes that he can build towards another shot at a world championship inside the Circle.

He particularly wants a rematch with the very first opponent he met in ONE Championship all the way back in February of 2021.

Khalilov fell short against Rodtang Jitmuagnon in a kickboxing bout but now wants the chance to face him for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

He spoke in a recent interview with the promotion about his hopes of competing against 'The Iron Man' for a second time:

"I see myself as a ONE world champion. I'm ready to fight Rodtang and take his belt. Muay Thai, small gloves, I'll crush him."

Tagir Khalilov knows what he wants and how to get it

Of course, in order to compete against Rodtang with the world championship on the line, Tagir Khalilov knows that he needs to secure wins.

The 31-year old has the opportunity to bounce back from his loss to Superlek last year with back-to-back victories if he gets his hand raised this Friday.

Fortunately for him, the man that he wants to fight so bad just came back from injury this past weekend.

Rodtang looked back to his best at ONE 167 where he defeated Denis Puric in kickboxing however it doesn't look like he will be returning to Muay Thai just yet.

For Khalilov, this should be extra motivation to make a statement and call his shot.

