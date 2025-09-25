  • home icon
  • "I would f**k his a** up" - Rampage Jackson believes his "prime" version would destroy Magomed Ankalaev

"I would f**k his a** up" - Rampage Jackson believes his "prime" version would destroy Magomed Ankalaev

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:11 GMT
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (right) talks about potential fight against Magomed Ankalaev (right) in his prime. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is convinced that his prime version would dominate today’s UFC light heavyweight division, including reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev. The former UFC 205-pound champion described himself as an unstoppable force in his peak years.

He strongly believes that no fighter standing in his way could handle his style and aggression. Speaking in an episode of the HJR Podcast, Jackson said:

"I would sell every materialistic item that I own right now to buy a time machine... Go back in time and come back as prime 'Rampage' in the UFC right now. Everything but my soul. Prime 'Rampage' would be unstoppable in the UFC right now. Ankalaev, that Dagestani n**ga, I would f**k his a** up. Everybody, everybody, I would be like, 'Move b*tch!' I'll go right through that f*cking weight class."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Jackson, who was known for his knockout ability and charisma, was a cornerstone figure in the sport during the mid-to-late 2000s. Ankalaev, by contrast, represents the modern generation of light heavyweights.

Since debuting in 2014, he has built a reputation on calculated striking, strong takedown defense, and a disciplined approach to fighting. His rise culminated with a victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 in March 2025 to claim the light heavyweight throne. He is now set to defend the belt in a rematch against Pereira at UFC 320 on Oct. 4.

Magomed Ankalaev launches fresh attack on Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev dismissed recent claims that he avoided Alex Pereira at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. The Dagestani fighter won their first encounter at UFC 313 in March by unanimous decision and extended his unbeaten streak inside the octagon to 14 fights.

Ankalaev recently said that Pereira should concentrate on improving his performance rather than engaging in trash talk ahead of the rematch. He took to X and wrote:

"This clown, [whom] I’m fighting, said I’m hiding from him, I’m giving him a rematch, and he should be very grateful. I whooped him for 5 rounds, and I did everything I wanted to him during the fight. Let’s focus on fighting and not trash-talking... This guy has been knocked out 3 times in his career, I never been knocked down. This time, I will give him his 4th knockout, end of the story."
