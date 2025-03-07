“I'll fight with everything I have” - Takeru willing to risk it all for victory against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa believes he will "definitely win" his upcoming fight against Rodtang.

On March 23, ONE Championship will showcase one of the greatest fights in promotional history in the ONE 172 main event.

Japanese legend Takeru plans to extend his legacy in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Thai megastar Rodtang.

The combat sports community has anticipated the action-packed matchup since Takeru signed with ONE in 2023.

During the ONE 172 open workout, Takeru released the following statement about his upcoming battle with Rodtang:

"With less than three weeks left, we're almost there. I'll fight with everything I have until the match, and I hope all fans will fight alongside me. On the event day, I'll definitely win and deliver a performance that will make you glad you supported me, so please cheer for me."

Takeru Segawa enters his upcoming showdown with Rodtang following a second-round knockout win in kickboxing against Thant Zin.

Meanwhile, Rodtang last fought in November 2024, defeating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision in Muay Thai.

ONE 172 will take place in Takeru Segawa's home country of Japan. The March 23 event goes down inside the well-respected Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

Five world title fights are scheduled for ONE 172, including Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing strap.

The upcoming spectacle also showcases Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification), Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (flyweight MMA), Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing), and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

Check out the entire ONE 172 fight card below:

Takeru Segawa hopes to re-establish Japan as combat sports powerhouse

Japan was once considered one of the greatest fighting countries in the world, especially during the Pride FC days.

At ONE 172, Takeru Segawa plans to showcase the country's combat sports talent, which he explained by saying:

"I believe this event will be the first step in Japanese combat sports becoming the center of the world again. I want to showcase Japan's strength globally with all Japanese fighters winning in the best possible way. Please support all of us representing Japan."

The other Japanese fighters joining Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 are Ryusei Kumagai, Hyu Iwata, Shimon Yoshinari, Hiroki Akimoto, Shinya Aoki, Nadaka Yoshinari, Kaito Ono, Kana Morimoto, Yuya Wakamatsu, and Masaaki Noiri.

