"I'll be forever grateful" - Bantamweight praises UFC for 'phenomenal' support in neck injury recovery

A bantamweight fighter recently commended the UFC for their assistance during his neck injury.

Davey Grant successfully underwent neck surgery following a significant injury that led to his withdrawal from the scheduled matchup against Cody Gibson at UFC Vegas 89. He was subsequently replaced by Miles Johns.

On Thursday, March 21, the Englishman took to Instagram to disclose his debilitating neck injury. Although Grant refrained from providing specific details about the ailment, he revealed that despite multiple attempts at treatment, his condition remained unchanged. This led him to ultimately opt for surgery.

The next day, 'Dangerous' updated that his surgery had gone well. While he's now on the "road to recovery," it's expected to be a lengthy process, likely requiring extensive physical therapy.

Subsequently, Grant took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his anticipated return, expressing appreciation to the UFC for their support during his surgery:

"Neck surfers has been completed successfully, and I’ll be back in 6 months. @ufc @UFCEurope has been phenomenal in this matter, and I’ll be forever grateful."

Grant had an eight-fight win streak before being submitted by Chris Holdsworth in 'The Ultimate Fighter 18' season finale in December 2013. However, his UFC career didn't truly gain momentum until 2020, when 'Dangerous' became more active in the octagon. Since then, he has earned five performance bonuses in seven fights.

Grant is coming off a controversial split-decision defeat to Daniel Marcos at UFC London last July. He currently holds a career record of 15-7, including nine wins via submission.

How did judges score the Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos showdown at UFC London?

The bout between Davey Grant and Daniel Marcos was a tumultuous journey of ups and downs.

Initially, Grant dominated the bout for the first five minutes, forcing Marcos to adopt a defensive stance. However, as the fight escalated, 'Soncora' successfully altered the course of action, earning praise from the judges for his resilience and strategic moves in the final 10 minutes.

The judges' scorecards revealed a tight contest, with two of them, Clemens Werner and Cezary Wojciechowski, favoring Marcos by a narrow 28-29 margin, while Anders Ohlsson saw it differently, scoring 29-28 in favor of 'Dangerous'.

