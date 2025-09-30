"I'll get in shape for you Leon don't worry" - Jorge Masvidal makes bold demand for UFC White House fight with Leon Edwards 

With UFC White House set to take place next year, Jorge Masvidal is reviving rivalries of the past while calling for a spot on the card. 'Gamebred' wants former welterweight champion Leon Edwards, with whom he shares a history.The pair's beef started after Masvidal attacked Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019. The incident occurred as 'Rocky' seemingly taunted Masvidal, off-camera, as 'Gamebred' was giving an interview following his win against Darren Till.This led to a scuffle breaking out between the two, with 'Gamebred' landing multiple punches on Edwards before the security intervened. The melee left the Englishman injured, reportedly needing medical attention.While the pair was scheduled to fight at UFC 269 in 2021, an injury on Masvidal's side prevented it from happening. During a recent podcast, the Miami native called Edwards out to finally handle business at the UFC White House:&quot;Leon, if you’re watching this, I’ll beat the f**k out of you at the White House, Leon, I will beat the f**king dog s**t out of you, just like America kicked England’s a** when they were trying to take over our s**t, I’m gonna send you back the same way... On 4th of July, America’s birthday, let them make a mistake and send you as a representative for England. I will crash that party. F**king Boston tea party this [expletive]. I'll go crazy on this motherf**ker. I’ll get in shape for you, Leon, don’t worry.&quot;UFC White House is scheduled for June 2026. The promotion's CEO, Dana White, is set to start building the car by February.Check out Jorge Masvidal's callout to Leon Edwards below:When Jorge Masvidal revealed the only thing he hated about scuffle with Leon EdwardsJorge Masvidal feels he was right to punch Leon Edwards for trash-talking him during his interview. 'Gamebred' is convinced that getting checked by him would teach the Briton better than trying to take his shine in the future.However, the ex-UFC star also hates a specific detail about how the whole thing went down. Speaking on the #63rd MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the former BMF champion said:&quot;He got famous off that, which I hate. So only thing I could take back about that night, that it wasn't filmed, that it was filmed. It'd be even better, you know, he was just gone off in silence, you know. Leon got his a** beat. It helped me a bit, but helped him more than anything.&quot; [1:48 minutes into the clip]&quot;