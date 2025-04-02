“I’ll have some ground to cover” - Lyndon Knowles prepared to bridge the gap between him and towering champion Roman Kryklia

Former multi-time WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles of the United Kingdom is ready to take on towering two-sport, two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia to claim the biggest win in his career.

Knowles is set to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend, and with the coveted golden belt on the line, the fiery Englishman has acknowledged just how tough this matchup truly is.

For one, he's taking on a man significantly taller and bigger than him, with Kryklia standing at 6-feet-6-inches tall.

That being said, Knowles said he is used to the size discrepancy in training and should have no problem facing 'the tower of power.'

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Knowles acknowledged the size differential between him and Kryklia and reassured his fans that he has everything under control.

The 38-year-old veteran said:

"There’ll be a reach differential between us. I’m 6-foot, I believe he’s 6-foot-6, so I’ll have some ground to cover. I’m used to that, though. In the land of giants, most guys my weight are taller than me."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Lyndon Knowles in action inside the ONE Championship ring.

Lyndon Knowles makes ONE debut against Roman Kryklia for division's throne at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

ONE Championship debutant and former WBC Muay Thai world champion Lyndon Knowles is set to take on Ukrainian superstar Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two trade strikes for divisional supremacy in the main event at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

