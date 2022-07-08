"I'll ignore that one" - Ex-Manchester United player Gary Neville dismisses Paddy Pimblett's childhood idols

Gary Neville disagreed with Paddy Pimblett after the UFC star named his idols growing up.

Pimblett, a massive Liverpool fan, unsurprisingly named Steven Gerrard as his idol growing up. However, much to Neville's surprise, he also added Jamie Carragher to his list.

Neville shares a colorful relationship with the former Liverpool defender. The Manchester United full-back was teammates with him in the England national team and arch-rivals at club level.

They also host various football shows on TV and never fail to come up with moments of banter. Nevertheless, 'The Baddy' named Gerrard and Carragher as his idols while talking on the Overlap Xtra show as he said:

"Easiest question you've ever asked, Steven Gerrard or Carragher. One of two. Two scousers who used to play for Liverpool."

Neville hilariously replied to Pimblett's choices as he said:

"I'm going to ignore that one."

Watch Gary Neville talk to Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett:

Molly McCann went on to name Katie Taylor, Bruce Lee, and Muhammad Ali as her idols growing up.

Paddy Pimblett returns later this month at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his return to the octagon later this month at UFC London. 'The Baddy' will fight Jordan Leavitt in an important clash in the lightweight division of the UFC.

Pimblett has made a superb start to his UFC career. The 27-year-old has earned two back-to-back wins in his first two UFC fights. A knockout win against Luigi Vendramini on his UFC debut was followed up by a first-round submission win against Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett will fight in front of his home crowd for the second successive time. He was also part of the UFC London card back in March. Yet another performance of the same caliber this month will further elevate his popularity among UFC fans.

Molly McCann will also make her return to the O2 arena as she takes on Hannah Goldy. 'Meatball' stole the show in her last outing in March with a stunning spinning elbow finish against Luana Carolina.

The UFC London card later this month will be headlined by English heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who takes on perennial contender Curis Blaydes in an intriguing clash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far