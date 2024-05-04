“I’ll do it” – Sinsamut Klinmee wants to show off his boxing roots in ONE Championship

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut is looking to expand his resume in ONE Championship. The Thai lightweight fighter, who will face fellow former world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 22 tonight, aims to lean on his powerful hands in future bouts.

Sinsamut faced former ONE lightweight kickboxing king and current Muay Thai world champion Eersel twice for the belt. ONE, of course, features bouts across four sports, allowing its fighters to compete in whichever they please.

As it turns out, Sinsamut wants to try his hand at boxing, so to speak. In an interview with Sportsmanor on YouTube, the Thai superstar elaborated on his desire to put on the 10oz boxing gloves:

“I’m having the best time of my career in ONE Championship. If ONE Championship will host boxing then I will definitely agree to compete. It’s up to ONE. Anything they want to give me, I’ll do it.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Championship has hosted boxing matches, mixed-rules bouts, in the past

Though they don't have a lot of it in their massive library of fights, ONE has showcased boxing matches in the past. There are two sanctioned bouts, to be exact, that were fought under the ONE Championship banner.

The first one was back in October 2018, for the WBC world title between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Iran Diaz. The next one took place nearly eight years later, at ONE 166, between Zuhar Al-Qahtani and Medhi Zatout.

On top of this, ONE has also hosted special rules and mixed rules bouts, such as Yoshihiro Akiyama vs Nieky Holzken and Demetrious Johnson vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon, respectively. Regardless of which bout ONE puts Sinsamut in, we're sure he will let his marvelous hands fly.

Catch him at ONE Fight Night 22, airing live tonight on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.