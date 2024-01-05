"I’ll just fight you here because you’re a scrub" - When Jorge Masvidal gave Leon Edwards "three piece with the soda" at UFC champ's own backyard

2019 was absolutely Jorge Masvidal's year, as the UFC veteran shot to superstardom with a series of incredible performances, culminating in his win over Nate Diaz to become the first-ever 'BMF' titleholder.

After knocking out Darren Till, Masvidal got into a scrap with none other than current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Edwards, a rising contender at the time, was seen mouthing off at Masvidal during a backstage interview.

'Gamebred' didn't take kindly to Edwards's actions, and confronted him almost immediately. A brawl ensued, with Masvidal throwing hands at Edwards. As security intervened and stopped the melee, Edwards could be seen visibly damaged from Masvidal's blows.

The moment would go on to become one of the most iconic moments of 'Gamebred's' career. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Masvidal said:

"He was saying July, July. Whatever. I'll kick your a** in April. Maybe I don't want to wait till July...you aren't worth a training camp, I'll just fight you here cuz you're a scrub."

Masvidal would then go on to add:

"He put his hands up and walks towards me. Where I'm from, that means you're going to punch me in the face and that's not gonna happen. You're JV, beta, you are what you are, you're a loser in life. You're not gonna get a hit off on me. So, I gave him the three piece and a soda, and just glide out of there."

Jorge Masvidal announces comeback to combat sports

In a surprising turn of events, Jorge Masvidal recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he was out of retirement. On January 2nd, 2024, he wrote:

"Unretired"

While it's unclear if Jorge Masvidal is referring to MMA in particular, or combat sports in general, it does look like he wants to fight in 2024. In MMA, a rematch with Nate Diaz or a potential Conor McGregor fight are arguably the two most lucrative options open to him. That being said, McGregor is set to face Chandler, and Diaz is no longer in the UFC. Jake Paul, in a since-deleted tweet, hinted at a Masvidal vs. Diaz boxing match and so, that may be an option as well.

Outside of MMA, a boxing match against Jake Paul is a possibility, as the two have gone back and forth in the past. That being said, only time will tell who and even if 'Gamebred' ends up fighting in 2024.