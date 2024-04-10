"I'll keep improving myself" - Muay Thai icon Nong-O vows to turn the page in the next chapter of his legendary career

Second-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nong-O Hama may have stumbled a couple of times, but you'll never see him stay down.

The Thai legend rose like a phoenix at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 when he returned to the winning column by dispatching the dangerous Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai via unanimous decision.

After rebounding from back-to-back KO losses against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, Nong-O remains upbeat that he can turn the tide and make his way back to world title contention.

The 37-year-old Thai legend said in his post-event interview:

"Yes, I am very happy to win this fight because I had not won for a few fights. I'm not sure about [a title shot right away]. But the one thing I know is that I'll keep improving myself and just keep focusing on my training."

Nong-O, the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin, bumped his record to 11-2 in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Despite some pundits calling for his retirement following his disheartening setbacks, the Evolve MMA affiliate believes there's plenty of fight left in him and he can still hang with the best fighters in the stacked division.

Here's Nong-O's full ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event interview:

Who's next for Nong-O?

With Nong-O not hanging up the gloves anytime soon, we'll certainly see more of the Thai icon in the coming months. The big question, though, is against whom?

Apart from the champ Haggerty and No.1-ranked Carrillo, the 37-year-old does hold victories over everyone in the bantamweight Muay Thai top five.

In an interview with Nic Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA, Nong-O said he won't be too picky with his opponents and battle anyone ONE sees fit:

"Well, I think it's up to ONE Championship, whoever they think is suitable for me in order for me to get the title shot back."

