“I’ll knock them down” – Kwon Won Il will finish anyone that gets in his way of a Fabricio Andrade rematch

In his recent fights, Kwon Won Il has been on the warpath all motivated by one specific opponent that he dreams of facing off with inside the Circle.

His last loss under the ONE Championship banner came at the hands of Fabricio Andrade back at ONE 158 in 2022. With another signature win and finish under his belt, Andrade went on to challenge for the ONE bantamweight world championship, which is now in his possession.

His former foe has rebuilt himself back into the title picture with back-to-back wins and finishes that have put him in the mind of the champion.

Coming into ONE Fight Night 18 and his clash with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, the South Korean contender is motivated by revenge and earning a title shot where he can settle the score with ‘Wonder Boy’.

He told ONE Championship:

“Whoever they put in front of me, I’ll knock them down. I just hope they put Andrade in front of me soon.”

Kwon Won Il has to keep his bantamweight title aspirations alive at ONE Fight Night 18

There is no denying that Kwon Won Il is right at the forefront of the bantamweight division, given his impressive run of finishes in his recent outings. The threat for ‘Pretty Boy’ is that the momentum from his last win streak was brought to a sudden halt in his first clash with Andrade.

The No.3-ranked contender cannot afford to let that happen again in his return to the Circle if he is going to earn a rematch with the current world champion.

Defeating Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg could end up being a tricky stumbling block, but with high risk comes high reward, and a third consecutive victory could earn him the rematch that he desires.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription this Friday, January 12. Check your local listings for more details.