"I’ll be a lab Rat for a while" - Josiah Harrell issues positive statement after UFC 290 pullout due to rare Moyamoya disease

Josiah Harrell had to pull out of UFC 290 after being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease. The UFC welterweight newcomer has now issued a positive statement in an Instagram post.

"Check out on all of them except something came up in the MRI scan that they wanted me to make sure in was nothing serious turns out I have a brain disease that is treatable and will back up and running asap."

Harrell, while apologizing to his fans, added:

"Sorry to everyone I know you ether wanted to see me get my head beat in or wanting to see me with my hand raised I have very little information on what’s going on but I do know I’ll be a lab Rat for a while 💪🏻🐹 which is fitting."

He concluded by being hopeful of his comeback.

Check out Harrell's full statement below:

Josiah Harrell was scheduled to fight Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight bout at UFC 290. Pre-fight medical tests revealed a diagnosis of the rare brain disease, and he was withdrawn from the card as his condition required immediate medical attention.

Josiah Harrell's condition is said not to be career-ending, and he is expected to undergo a medical procedure soon.

What is Moyamoya, the disease which forced Josiah Harrell to withdraw from UFC 290?

Moyamoya is a disease affecting the blood vessels of the brain. A patient diagnosed with the disease can suffer from narrowed or closed carotid arteries. This impedes blood and oxygen flow to the front two-thirds of the human brain.

If left unattended, it can lead to bleeds and strokes in the affected areas of the brain. It is a rare medical condition, and its exact cause remains unknown. Moyamoya has no cure, but it is treatable.

Josiah Harrell's situation is said to be the same as that of fellow MMA fighter Vince Murdock, who was also diagnosed with this disease in 2019. Murdock underwent an hours-long brain bypass surgery to treat himself.

