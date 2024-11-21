"I'll have to do a lot more" - Danial Williams predicts Thongpoon may switch to a more tactical style

Fight fans know that they're in for an exciting bout when Danial Williams is stepping inside the circle to compete.

The striking specialist always comes to throw down whether he's competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing.

In his next outing under the ONE Championship banner, 'Mini T' returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok Thailand at ONE Fight Night 26.

On Dec. 6, he's back in the strawweight Muay Thai division for a clash between two fan favorites as he faces off with Thongpoon PK Saenchai.

The former ONE Friday Fights cast member has proven himself to be worthy of fighting on big cards with his exciting style but that hasn't translated to wins in his last two outings.

Danial Willliams told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview that as a result, he is well prepared for his opponent to come out and switch up his approach in this one:

"If Thongpoon does undergo that switch as I mentioned, like where he thinks like, 'Oh, I've lost my last two, I need to be a bit more tactical, a bit more calculative, try not to get into the big exchanges,' then I'll have to do a lot more to figure out his style."

Danial Williams will be happy to oblige either way

If Thongpoon does come out with a more conservative approach than in the past, this won't bother Danial Williams who will bank on his speed and technique to win the fight.

He's got top-level experience from some of his setbacks in ONE and this will play into the fight on Dec. 6.

If Thongpoon decides to put it all on the line to try and secure the win, Williams also won't back down from a firefight where one of them is likely to drop.

Whichever fight we get, the fans are in for a treat regardless.

