  • “I’ll make you experience a different kind of fight” - Hu Yong vows to put unbeaten Sanzhar Zakirov through the paces

“I’ll make you experience a different kind of fight” - Hu Yong vows to put unbeaten Sanzhar Zakirov through the paces

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 02, 2025 14:33 GMT
Hu Yong (L) vs Sanzhar Zakirov (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Fifth-ranked flyweight MMA contender Hu Yong of China is eager to stop Sanzhar Zakirov’s hype train at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video. ‘Wolf Warrior’ is confident he can be the first fighter to hand ‘Tornado’ his first career loss on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zakirov has wreaked havoc in the strawweight and flyweight ranks, leaving a trail of devastation in his magnificent 15-0 run.

However, Hu Yong remains unfazed, claiming the Uzbek will face a whole different type of pressure once they share the ring.

He told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

"You haven't faced a true top-five flyweight contender yet. I'll make you experience a different kind of fight."
Hu Yong brings an 8-2 promotional record and has been battle-hardened against some of the biggest names in the division.

The 29-year-old Chinese knockout never backs down from anyone and believes his punishing strikes will find their way to Zakirov’s chin.

The Fighting Bros Club standout plans to make a definitive statement and perhaps secure another cool $50,000 performance bonus by pushing the Uzbek from the ranks of the unbeaten.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 36 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

Hu Yong unfazed by Sanzhar Zakirov's Dagestani-style wrestling

It's clear that Hu Yong prefers to stand and bang and knock his foes into oblivion.

The Chinese star believes Sanzhar Zakirov will turn this into a grappling affair as soon as he tastes the destructive power of his fists.

Once 'Tornado' shoots, 'Wolf Warrior' says he's prepared wherever this fight ends up.

He told ONE:

"I want to test my wrestling and let him taste my heavy punches. I'll put more pressure on him."
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
