Sanzhar Zakirov says next foe Hu Yong has 'weak fight IQ': "I think it won't be difficult to outplay him"

Sanzhar Zakirov isn't just confident about defeating ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong – he's predicting an early finish while dismissing his opponent's fighting intelligence ahead of their flyweight MMA showdown.The 22-year-old undefeated Uzbekistani phenom locks horns with the Chinese veteran at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand. That evening, the No.4-ranked ‘Tornado’ seeks to extend his perfect 15-0 record while proving his grappling superiority against the No.5-ranked contender.Zakirov's assessment represents a brutal dismissal of his opponent's abilities, suggesting that Hu Yong's tactical approach has become stagnant and predictable after years of competition against elite opposition.The Khaturaev Team affiliate explained his confidence about dominating the Chinese striker while predicting an early stoppage victory in their high-stakes encounter in the Thai capital.While speaking with the ONE Championship, Sanzhar Zakirov said:&quot;[He has] weak fight IQ, and has nothing new for a long time. I think it won't be difficult to outplay him. I am sure that I am on another level of wrestling. I think it will end early, most likely by TKO.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHu Yong's KO power pivotal vs Sanzhar ZakirovHu Yong brings dangerous finishing power and proven credentials against world-class opponents, though, having amassed a gallery of impressive highlight-reel moments on the global stage of ONE Championship.The Fighting Bros Club representative, 29, has put the likes of former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Geje Eustaquio, Eko Roni Saputra, and Meng Ketuogesi to sleep inside the Circle.'Wolf Warrior' packs plenty of weapons that could overwhelm the ground game wizard and silence the undefeated prospect's bold prediction.Whether his KO power will be enough to hand Sanzhar Zakirov a first career loss remains to be seen. Either way, fans should be in for a treat when these two throw down at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II.North American fans can catch this flyweight MMA showdown and the rest of the card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.