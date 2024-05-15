“I’ll need quite a while to learn” – Kickboxing queen Phetjeeja gives candid response about possible MMA transition

While Muay Thai queen Phetjeeja isn't ruling out a potential move to mixed martial arts, don't expect it to happen anytime soon. After earning four straight knockouts in the art of eight limbs, 'The Queen' earned an opportunity to pick up her first ONE world title, but it wouldn't come in Muay Thai.

Instead, Phetjeeja would square off with Anissa Meksen for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship in December.

Despite having limited experience in kickboxing, 'The Queen' took to the sport like a fish to water, delivering a dominant performance and claiming the kickboxing crown in decisive fashion. She unified the titles three months later with another notable victory over Janet Todd.

Having more than proved herself in Muay Thai and claiming gold in kickboxing, fight fans are now wondering when they could see Phetjeeja attempt to tackle MMA. Addressing the possibility during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she said:

"I have tried a bit. All the art related to ground game — BJJ or grappling are still very much a challenge to me. I think I’ll need quite a while to learn. Right now, I’d like to focus on Muay Thai."

Phetjeeja has eyes on the atomweight Muay Thai crown

With an undisputed ONE world title already wrapped around her waist, Phetjeeja has her sights set on winning a championship belt in Muay Thai, becoming a two-sport queen in the process.

"It is huge indeed," she added. "It has motivated me to keep working, and getting a Muay Thai belt as the next step."

Currently, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title rests with Brazilian striker Allycia Hellen Rodrigues who already holds notable victories over the likes of three-sport titleholder Stamp Fairtex, the aforementioned Janet Todd, and most recently, Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

Would you like to see Phetjeeja challenge Rodrigues for the atomweight Muay Thai strap?