Phetjeeja has eyes on adding Muay Thai gold to her mantle: "The next step"

When you look at the biggest breakout stars in recent times for ONE Championship, it's hard to look past Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. 'The Queen' has been on a constant trajectory ever since she first arrived on the ONE Friday Fights series.

Her ascent has felt more like an inevitability rather than any standard climb up the ladder so her arrival at the top didn't necessarily surprise anyone.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 20, she unified the ONE atomweight kickboxing division by defeating Janet Todd in the latter's final fight of her career.

At just 22 years old, the Thai phenom has the world at her feet and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Having conquered the kickboxing division already with two huge wins over Todd and Anissa Meksen, she also has eyes on doing the same under the Muay Thai ruleset in the near future.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Phetjeeja said that she is continuing to push forward with motivation to become a two-sport world champion:

"It is huge indeed. It has motivated me to keep working, and getting a Muay Thai belt as the next step."

There aren't many that would count out Phetjeeja

Becoming a two-sport world champion is no easy task, but with Phetjeeja, it feels like a matter of time before she is able to accomplish such a feat.

That's not to say that the current ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, wouldn't put up a great fight.

The two champions colliding would make for a huge contest at the very top of the striking game right now.

However, with time on her side at just 22 years old, it's impossible to imagine the Thai striker not holding two belts at some point in her career.

We don't know just yet what will be next for the kickboxing world champion but rest assured, she has one eye on the Muay Thai division.