"I'd probably try MMA" - Kickboxing queen Phetjeeja open to all-Thai MMA showdown vs three-sport superstar Stamp

Streaking ONE Championship star Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is on a tear in kickboxing and Muay Thai but is open to competing in mixed martial arts, even vying for the world title in the multifaceted sport against reigning atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in an explosive all-Thai clash.

'The Queen' recently became the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8, beating esrtwhile titleholder Janet Todd of the United States by unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Phetjeeja, 22, shared her plans moving forward following her latest conquest, including making a foray into MMA and if the opportunity presents itself, battle Stamp for the world title.

She said:

"After Muay Thai, I'd probably try MMA, it has always been in my interest. That would be fun, going after the belt against Stamp Fairtex. I wanna see how my skills will go up against Stamp's skills."

Watch the interview below:

Stamp claimed the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world title back in September after defeating South Korean Ham Seo Hee by TKO in the third round of their title clash.

The win allowed the Thai superstar to make history by becoming a three-sport world champion, having simultaneously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles previously.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja continued with her impressive run in ONE Championship with her victory at ONE Fight Night 20. She started her journey in the promotion last year with four straight victories in Muay Thai then won back-to-back kickboxing matches.

Phetjeeja eyes continued improvement amid impressive ONE Championship run

Thai sensation Phetjeeja has been on solid footing since making her ONE Championship debut last year but said she still needs to improve her game to become the fighter she wants to be.

Fighting out of Team Mehdi Zatout, 'The Queen' has racked up six straight victories in just a year in the promotion, the most recent over former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 to earn the undisputed divisional queen title.

Phetjeeja provided a striking masterclass against the now-retired Todd in their five-round showdown to win by unanimous decision inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While she basked in her latest triumph, the 22-year-old fighter shared that work continues for her, addressing certain facets of her game to come up with even better performances in future matches.

She shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview following her win over Todd:

"Well I'm grateful [for the win] but I think I can be better and there's still a lot of rooms for improvement for me."

Apart from kickboxing, Phetjeeja is also a staple in Muay Thai in ONE Championship. She is also thinking of competing in MMA at some point.