Phetjeeja reveals double champ aspirations, calls out atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand, is hungry for gold.

Already the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, with the chance for undisputed status this weekend, Phetjeeja is eyeing a second belt when all is said and done.

Phetjeeja returns to action this weekend and will attempt to unify the atomweight kickboxing throne with Todd in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja says she will go for the Muay Thai belt next if she beats Todd.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I want to be the female fighter who receives the most fight money. If I can, I would like to fight against Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] for Muay Thai gold.”

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion is Brazil’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, who also defends her gold against Cristina Morales in the co-main event of the night.

Phetjeeja will go for the knockout against Janet Todd: “It’s 50-50”

Before she guns for the Muay Thai throne, Phetjeeja needs to face her toughest test to date in reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

‘The Queen’ told ONE Championship that she will try her best to end Todd’s night early. The 22-year-old said:

“It’s hard to knock her out, but not impossible. And vice versa, she can knock me out too. It’s 50-50.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.