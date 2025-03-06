"I'll never forget it, I'm very grateful" - Alex Pereira hands Glover Teixeira a trophy for "support" he's given him, in a heartwarming clip [VIDEO]

Alex Pereira is currently one of the leading stars of the UFC. After a successful kickboxing career, he found support in Glover Teixeira while venturing into MMA. 'Poatan' recently gifted a trophy to the former UFC light heavyweight champion in recognition of his support toward him.

Ad

Pereira witnessed a meteoric rise in the UFC while training under Teixeira. He is scheduled to return to the octagon to take on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. The pair will headline the pay-per-view event on March 8. He will enter the fight riding high on three successful consecutive title defenses.

While handing the trophy to Teixeira on a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira expressed his gratitude by saying:

"The dedication you had with me since the first day I got to the USA. All the support you gave me. I'll never forget it. I'm very grateful. Now I'll cry [H/t MMA Orbit]."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch Alex Pereira's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kamaru Usman plays Alex Pereira while previewing his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira's high-stakes lightweight title showdown against Magomed Ankalaev is seen as one of the toughest tests for 'Poatan' inside the octagon by a section of fight experts. The former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, played Pereira with Din Thomas and broke down his strategy to defeat Ankalaev.

Ad

Joined by former American mixed martial artist Din Thomas, Usman broke down the upcoming bout for ESPN MMA and said:

"As Alex Pereira I understand because I'm one of the most active champions in the organization right now. I understand that I'm tall in my stance and I'm very rooted which allows me to be able to generate as much power as I want to, but I'm fighting a guy who understands that he has to be mobile and he has to mix it up in order to have a chance to potentially defeat me. So, what I wanna do as a kickboxer, I wanna land this outside kick here because he is a southpaw."

Ad

Usman continued:

"And that overtime keeps him stationary and once that keeps him stationary it allows me time now to be able to find my patented left hook, bang I hurt him, follow-up, bing bing, fight's over, Chama."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.