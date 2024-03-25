"I'll never give up on it" - Superbon won't call it quits on dream to become two-sport ONE world champion

Superbon Singha Mawnn is at the stage of his career where every single contest that he steps in to has big stakes hanging over it.

Between his last fight and his upcoming one, he has and will challenge to secure world championships in different divisions.

ONE Friday Fights 46 in December didn't go to plan as he stepped over into Muay Thai to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight crown.

At ONE Friday Fights 58 On April 5, he will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to face Marat Grigorian in the main event where the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing gold will be at stake.

A former champion himself, his setbacks along the way haven't led to any decrease in motivation and drive to take the top spot in both divisions.

Superbon told ONE Championship that he is still coming for both belts until the very end of his career:

"Yeah. It still is. Featherweight Muay Thai, featherweight kickboxing, it's all still my goals. I've come a long way to be here, to get close to my goal. I'll never give up on it."

Superbon has earned his status as an elite competitor

Not every fighter gets the luxury of always competing in huge contests, but in the case of Superbon Singha Mawynn, he has earned it.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one doesn't have anything left to prove in regard to his world-class arsenal.

Now, it's about racking up more accolades to add to his already stellar legacy by chasing down more world championships on the global stage of the promotion.

His next shot at securing gold comes against an opponent that he has already beaten under the ONE Championship banner, and that will surely give him an extra boost of confidence ahead of the Grigorian rematch.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5.