  • "I’ll never turn down a fight" - Diego Lopes says he’d accept Charles Oliveira fight at UFC Rio without hesitation

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 23, 2025 04:22 GMT
Diego Lopes (left) talks about a potential Charles Oliveira (right) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Diego Lopes recently expressed his wish to face Charles Oliveira at UFC Rio, citing it as an interesting matchup.

Oliveira was set to make his octagon comeback in a lightweight bout against Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 11. However, the Azerbaijani withdrew from the contest after suffering an injury, leaving Oliveira without an opponent. Many other contenders like Renato Moicano and Mateusz Gamrot have offered their services as a short-term replacement but the UFC has yet to reveal the Brazilian's new opponent.

In a recent interview with journalist Laerte Viana, Lopes stated that he is ready to face Oliveira considering his legacy inside the octagon:

''Sure. Why not? Of course, I’d do it, especially because Charles is a legend of the sport in Brazil. I’ll never turn down any fight. If the UFC thinks I’m the guy to fight him and calls me, definitely [yes]. I wouldn’t think twice.We just won a fight, and we’re in a good position to fight for the belt, so I wouldn’t ask for that. I’ve talked to my manager, we want the [featherweight] belt. But if the UFC calls us like, ‘We need you,’ of course, let’s go, no problem at all.''
Oliveira is aiming to get back in the win column after suffering a devastating knockout defeat in a lightweight title fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Meanwhile, in his most recent octagon outing at Noche UFC earlier this month, Lopes secured a spectacular knockout win via spinning elbow in the second round against Jean Silva.

UFC veteran talks about Diego Lopes' potential rematch with Alexander Volkanovski

Diego Lopes failed to capture the vacant 145-pound belt against Alexander Volkanovski, who won via unanimous decision at UFC 314 earlier this year in April.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, UFC Analyst Michael Chiesa said that Lopes will put up a tough fight in their possible rematch:

''I think the biggest challenge for Volkanovski is going to be Diego Lopes, because he pushed him pretty damn hard that first fight. A fighter of Diego Lopes' caliber only comes back better after a loss when they're in their prime. He's been spending time at Oklahoma State Wrestling, and really I think that's the most dangerous fight for Volkanovski right now is that rematch with Lopes...when he bows out [for retirement], maybe throw Diego Lopes in there for the [vacant] title fight, not going in there with a rematch." [18:23 of the interview]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

