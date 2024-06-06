"I'll probably end up in jail" - Jared Cannonier wrecks "ignorant" trolls for hateful online comments

Jared Cannonier recently lashed out at internet trolls who have been harassing him with repulsive comments across social media platforms. 'The Killa Gorilla' is poised to face Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Louisville. The Fight Night showdown is set to unfold at the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky this weekend.

The former middleweight title contender isn't recognized for engaging in trash-talking or boasting a flashy lifestyle. However, he frequently encounters online trolls who go beyond criticism, resorting to racial slurs to mock him.

During the media day event for UFC Louisville, Cannonier made it clear that he wouldn't tolerate the online ridicule he's endured. The 40-year-old American emphasized that while he won't engage in the same behavior as the trolls, he's prepared to defend himself if necessary:

"To be honest, I don't bring myself down to that level. I try to bring people up to my level, if anything, by educating and maybe spitting some fire back... You got ignorant people out there who won't get sh*t smacked out of them when they say sh*t on the internet. But if they come to me in my face, I'll probably end up in jail, which is fine because it'll be worth the time."

Jared Cannonier's comments:

Cannonier is making his comeback after recovering from a knee injury that occurred following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC Vegas 75 last June. Cannonier will be aiming to extend his current two-fight win streak, which he built after falling short in his title bid against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 in July 2022.

Despite his formidable presence in the 185-pound division, 'The Killa Gorilla' has faced challenges in maintaining a sustained series of victories, never achieving more than three consecutive wins.

Jared Cannonier likens UFC middleweight division to a circus

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jared Cannonier revealed that his initial reaction to the offer for his upcoming fight against Nassourdine Imavov wasn't one of excitement.

However, given the fact that other middleweight contenders were either already booked or taking a break, 'The Killa Gorilla' accepted the opportunity to keep himself busy and stay active in the division.

Cannonier weighed in on the current state of the 185-pound division and expressed uncertainty regarding what lies ahead beyond UFC Louisville on Saturday:

"It’s a circus out there... We all know why they’re doing it. Like I said, it’s a circus out there. Queue the clown music. Bring in the crowds with their peanuts and their popcorn so they can have a good time. But I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m not really spending too much time or energy thinking about what can happen."

Jared Cannonier's comments (10:27):