UFC Louisville walkout songs: Tracks Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov have used before

UFC Louisville is slated to take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky this weekend. The Fight Night event marks the MMA promotion's second visit to the 'Derby City' since UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 in November 2013.

In the main event, Jared Cannonier is set to fight Nassourdine Imavov in a middleweight showdown. 'The Killa Gorilla' is staging a comeback after a knee injury following a decisive unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori last June. Meanwhile, Imavov will be looking to build on his hard-fought majority decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 85 this past February.

Cannonier aims to extend his current two-fight winning streak. He boasts a notable victory over former champion Sean Strickland and has only suffered middleweight defeats to elite competitors in Robert Whittaker at UFC 254 and Israel Adesanya at UFC 276.

Despite his dominant presence in the 185-pound division, the 40-year-old American has struggled to maintain a long winning streak, never surpassing three consecutive victories.

On the other hand, 'The Sniper' experienced a challenging last year, starting with a disappointing loss to Strickland on short notice. His fight against Chris Curtis at UFC 289 was also cut short due to an accidental clash of heads.

Prior to these setbacks, Imavov was on a promising three-fight winning streak, securing victories over notable opponents such as Joaquin Buckley and Edmen Shahbazyan.

In the co-main event of UFC Louisville, former title contender Dominick Reyes is slated to face Dustin Jacoby in a light heavyweight showdown.

'The Devastator' is currently enduring a tough four-fight losing streak that began with a contentious unanimous decision loss to former 205-pound champion Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020. This was followed by three successive knockout defeats against Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and most recently Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Before this challenging stretch, he was on an impressive six-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Jacoby is set to enter the octagon following a unanimous decision loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296 last December. 'The Hanyak' is currently navigating a difficult phase in his career, having secured only one victory in his last four fights. His recent losses include against Khalil Rountree and Azamat Murzakanov.

Although the UFC Louisville card might not appear enticing at first glance, the UFC has crafted an impressive lineup of fights. The event features a diverse mix of matchups, highlighting both seasoned veterans and promising up-and-coming prospects.

A crucial element of an electrifying fight card is the fighter entrances, which dramatically enhance the atmosphere before each bout and are instrumental in capturing the audience's attention.

Explore the walkout songs previously selected by some of the fighters featured on the UFC Louisville card:

Which songs did Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov walk out to?

Sporting a UFC record of 10-6, Jared Cannonier is eager to re-establish himself in the title contention picture.

'The Killa Gorilla' made his entrance to the intense rhythms of the 1999 classic 'TA-TA-RI-GAMI (The Demon God Symphonic Suite 'Princess Mononoke')' by Joe Hisaishi during his showdown against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75.

Cannonier is known for his diverse choice of walkout songs for his octagon entrances. For his title fight against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, he opted for 'Shakka Zulu' by Jammaar Milton.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov, boasting an octagon record of 5-2 with one no contest, is striving to maintain consistency in his victories.

'The Sniper' has made it a tradition to walk out to the entrancing rhythms of 'Tomorrow' by Salif Keita, a song he has used since his debut in the octagon back in October 2020.

Which songs have Dominick Reyes, Dustin Jacoby, and others walked out to?

With a UFC record of 6-4, Dominick Reyes aims to regroup in the octagon following a series of losses. 'The Devastator' walked out to the iconic 1999 rap anthem 'Still D.R.E.' by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg at UFC 281.

Previously, Reyes routinely made his entrance to 'Grinding All My Life' by Nipsey Hussle for nearly all of his UFC fights.

Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby, with an octagon record of 7-5-1, is determined to rediscover his winning momentum.

'The Hanyak' has crafted a signature entrance ritual, striding out to the beats of 'Runnin’ Down a Dream' by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Jacoby embraced this song during his triumphant return to the UFC against Justin Ledet in October 2020.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Louisville fight card:

Raul Rosas Jr.: 'El Mariachi Loco' by Pedro Fernández

Ricky Turcios: 'Champloo Forever' by Rude

Brunno Ferreira: 'Apontei Pro Ceu' by MC Lipi

Thiago Moises: 'Malandragem (Intro)' by MC Kako

Ludovit Klein: 'Highway to Hell' by AC/DC

Brad Katona: 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley

Jesse Butler: 'Ain’t No Grave (Can Hold My Body Down)' by Johnny Cash

Montana De La Rosa: 'Sunshine' by One Republic

Andrea Lee: 'Radioactive' by Imagine Dragons

Eduarda Moura: 'Zombie' by The Cranberries