"I'll put his head through the octagon" - UFC welterweight Mike Perry reveals violent plans for upcoming opponent

UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently revealed his mean intentions for his forthcoming opponent. Perry is set to face Daniel Rodriguez on the undercard of Darren Till vs Marvin Vettori (UFC Fight Night: 188), which is being targeted for April 10th.

Mike Perry took to Twitter to comment on Daniel Rodriguez's diabolical neck tattoo. The fighter has a distinctive fence-like tattoo that resembles the Octagon fence. Ahead of their upcoming bout, 'Platinum' has promised fans that he will put Rodriguez's head "through the octagon".

He got the fence tattoo on his neck so ima put his head through the octagon — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 23, 2021

Daniel Rodriguez is a relatively unknown fighter compared to Mike Perry. Rodriguez fought in several promotions before landing on the UFC roster. He was brought in as a last minute replacement against Tim Means at UFC Fight Night: 167, thus marking his promotional debut.

Daniel Rodriguez currently holds a record of 13-2 with his most recent victory coming via first-round KO against Dwight Grant. Rodriguez is currently 3-1 in the UFC and lost his last bout against Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255.

Meanwhile, Mike Perry is on a skid right now. The Florida native lost to Tim Means at UFC 255, making his pro-MMA record 14-7. His most recent win came against up-and-coming Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4.

Will Daniel Rodriguez get involved in smack talking with Mike Perry?

Prior to the Mickey Gall fight, Mike Perry was on a two-fight losing streak. The recent loss to Tim Means just adds to the pressure for Mike Perry to secure a win. On the other hand, Daniel Rodriguez, Perry's next opponent, was coming off three back to back victories before the Nicolas Dalby bout.

In an interview with UFC.com, Rodriguez claimed that he will not shy from promoting himself in order to catch eyeballs. The Californian also mentioned that fans can expect dominant and exciting performances from him in the coming times.

"Once I got to the UFC, I realized that there is a ladder to climb. For the most part, I let my fighting speak for itself. I’m quiet for the most part, but I’ll tell you this, it’s getting really hard to be quiet. So, I’m going to start making noise real soon. I’m going to handle my business and keep climbing and they won’t be able to ignore what I’m doing."

All things considered, it looks like Daniel Rodriguez is not going to be intimidated by Mike Perry's antics and jibes on Twitter leading up to UFC Fight Night 188.