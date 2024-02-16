“I’ll take them off one by one” - Champ-champ Jonathan Haggerty plans to starch any contender ONE Championship throws at him

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to defeat any challengers put in front of him.

In April 2023, Haggerty captured arguably the greatest upset win in Muay Thai history when he faced off against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. ‘The General’ was a sizeable underdog heading into the matchup before quickly silencing the doubters with a first-round knockout win.

Seven months later, Haggerty expanded his legacy by taking on ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing strap. The UK superstar emerged victorious once again, this time by second-round knockout after overwhelming Andrade with his power.

Jonathan Haggerty has a massive target on his back since he holds two world titles. Yet, the 26-year-old isn’t worried about any threats in either division, which he explained by saying this during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“So whoever ONE Championship gives me really, you know, there's a lot of names out there and I'll just sign the contract whatever they put in front of me. So I’ll take them off one by one."

On Friday, February 16, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division to defend one of his thrones in the ONE Fight Night 19. Haggerty’s upcoming opponent is Felipe Lobo, who was in Fabricio Andrade’s corner in the previously mentioned kickboxing bout.

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Haggerty's interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty believes Nico Carrillo could be the toughest test in his fighting career thus far

Jonathan Haggerty has established a world-class resume in ONE Championship’s flyweight and bantamweight divisions. With that said, the two-sport world champion believes his best toughest test could be waiting in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division as Nico Carrillo continues to gain momentum.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty had this to say about Carrillo:

“I feel like he's a weight bully as well, you know. I feel like he will be the toughest test. Well, I'm not too sure because I've stopped most people but yeah we could say he could be the toughest test yeah for sure.”

Nico Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut in April 2021. Since then, the Scottish contender has established a 3-0 promotional record, including a second-round knockout win against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O in his latest fight in December 2023.

Watch Haggerty's interview below: