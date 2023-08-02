"I'll take that" - Dustin Poirier says he will fight Nate Diaz in the UFC on one condition in the wake of head kick KO defeat

Dustin Poirier appears to be eager on a Nate Diaz matchup, but only on one condition.

'The Diamond' was defeated by Justin Gaethje in surprising fashion at UFC 291 last week, when 'The Highlight' landed a perfectly-placed head kick that knocked Poirier out in round two.

It is unclear who Dustin Poirier will face next, as he has made it clear that he doesn't want to face up-and-coming contenders in the lightweight division.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, 'The Diamond' was asked to share his thoughts on a matchup with Nate Diaz, should the Stockton native return to the UFC.

Poirier jokingly stated that he would only face Diaz if he was unable to lift his leg high enough to throw high kicks, making light of his recent KO loss at UFC 291:

"He can't get his leg high, right? Like a high kick or nothing? Alright, I'll take it. I'll take that fight. No kicks."

Watch the comment below from 21:15:

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are now 1-1 in the UFC, and a trilogy bout would no doubt be welcomed by MMA fans. But a fight between Poirier and Diaz would have the fans excited too, and the pair have shared heated words in the past.

Nate Diaz is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing match this weekend, and the Stockton native has expressed his interest in a UFC return following his debut in the squared circle.

Dustin Poirier assesses Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to do battle in a 10-round boxing match this weekend. It will be the first boxing match of Diaz's career, whilst Paul is hoping to bounce back from a split-decision defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Dustin Poirier recently previewed their fight, and believes that Diaz may struggle to adjust to the style of strikes in boxing compared to MMA. 'The Diamond' also noted the severe size disparity between the two men, which Poirier believes could play a role in the result of the fight.

He said this:

"With boxing gloves, things are different. Timing is different, range is a little bit different. And Jake is a big athletic young kid... I've been around both guys, Jake is a lot bigger than Nate. A lot more explosive, has the money and the amenities to put the best people around him and really lock himself away and work on the art. He hasn't been doing it for that long but all it takes is one punch from a guy that size."

Watch the video below from 11:40: