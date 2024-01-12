“I’ll use all aspects of MMA” – ‘Flexible’ Kwon Won Il says he’ll easily adapt to Shine Zoltsetseg’s gameplan

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il says he is coming into his next fight fully prepared both physically and mentally, and that it doesn’t matter what his opponent does in the fight.

The 28-year-old South Korean stick of dynamite can’t wait to put on a show for the fans, and says his upcoming foe has no chance of winning at all.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kwon says he isn’t at all worried about what Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg will do once they are both in the ring.

‘Pretty Boy’ said:

“I’m the type of fighter flexible enough to change the game plan in the middle of a fight and adapt to my opponent, so I’ll use all aspects of MMA to suit the situation.”

Kwon, the no.3-ranked bantamweight in ONE Championship, is set to lock horns with Mongolian banger Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

A victory for Kwon could put him in prime position to challenge for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title in the very near future.

‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il eyes rematch with ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the gold

28-year-old ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is ready to make a statement against upcoming opponent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, and if he can win in impressive fashion, it could set up a rematch against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Kwon met Andrade in June of 2022 but fell via first-round knockout in a heartbreaking defeat. The South Korean star wants nothing more than to get that one back, but he has to first get past Zoltsetseg this weekend, who is certainly no walk in the park.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.