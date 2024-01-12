“You’ll see a new side of me” – Kwon Won Il vows to showcase the best version of himself against Shine Zoltsetseg

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il promises to put on a show for the fans when he steps inside the ring this weekend.

The hard-hitting South Korean stalwart is one of the top bantamweight fighters in the world, and is inching closer to a world title shot. If he can defeat his next opponent, he may very well get it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kwon promised to show fans new facets of his mixed martial arts game.

The 28-year-old ‘Pretty Boy’ said:

“I’m preparing for all areas of MMA. You’ll see a new side of me.”

Kwon is on an absolute tear, having won five of his last six bouts. His only loss came at the hands of now reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in June of 2022, the same man he wants another crack at in short order.

If Kwon wins his next fight in spectacular fashion and takes his third straight stoppage victory, a date with the Brazilian mauler could come sooner rather than later.

‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il takes on dangerous Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18

It won’t be long until ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is back in full force and ready to make a statement.

Kwon is set to face Mongolian dynamite Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 18 event week as Sportskeeda MMA delivers all the news and updates straight from the source.