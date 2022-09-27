“I’ll use my striking” - Stamp Fairtex bares key game plan against Jihin Radzuan

Stamp Fairtex has made leaps in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu game, but she knows that her ultimate weapon will always be her striking.

The Thai superstar will once again put her power to the test when she takes on Malaysian grappler Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this Friday, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp, who recently earned her purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, said in an interview with ONE Championship that she would always have the striking advantage over Jihin and that she’ll do what she can to keep the fight standing.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“I’ll use my striking to fight with her. But it’s okay if [the fight goes] to the ground. I’ll just do my best to defend myself and try to get back on my feet again.”

Despite her edge in striking, Stamp said that she can’t just go blasting away in her fight since Jihin has a penchant for catching kicks and transitioning the fight to the ground.

“As usual, I will bring some heavy Muay Thai weapons to the fight. I intend to utilize my sharp and swift weapons like elbows and knees, rather than kicks because I’ve seen that she likes to catch her opponent's legs. I will kick less and use heavier and sharper weapons to stun her.”

Stamp is one of the most dangerous strikers of her generation and she’s previously held the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles at the same time. Her transition into MMA has also been noteworthy.

The 24-year-old showcased her brilliance in the sport when she captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship and even challenged Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE X this past March.

Jihin, meanwhile, is one of the most cerebral grapplers in the organization and is always keen to bring her fights to the ground. ‘Shadow Cat’ is also on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off an impressive victory over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE X.

Stamp Fairtex wants to fight Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Jing Nan and Stamp Fairtex are two of the most prominent female strikers in ONE Championship and a fight between thesw two striking masters is sure to grab the attention of the mainstream audience.

The two fighters, however, are in different weight divisions but that didn’t stop the pair from declaring their desire to fight each other.

Xiong expressed in her past interviews that she considers Stamp as a potential opponent and the Thai superstar couldn’t help but be honored of the ‘The Panda’s’ sentiments. Stamp Fairtex said:

"I’m happy that she sees me as her potential rival. It means she might see something in me and look at me as a good opponent. I’m happy to fight with the best like her."

