“I look up to him as an idol” – Tawanchai on close friendship with longtime training partner Prajanchai 

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is pumped and ready to perform this Friday night, and he’s even more excited that his close friend and training partner, ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is also competing on the same card.

Tawanchai and Prajanchai are set to face different opponents, both equally dangerous.

Tawanchai will defend his Muay Thai gold against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn, while Prajanchi aims to unify the strawweight Muay Thai belts with reigning champion ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri.

Both fights go down at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai says he looks up to Prajanchai.

The 24-year-old phenom said:

"I respect him because he is a great example of a fighter with a good work ethic. So I look up to him as an idol. I just love his fighting."

Tawanchai says he and Prajanchai have been busy with respective careers and have rarely hung out

Despite being close friends, Tawanchai says he has barely had any time to hang out with Prajanchai. The two are always busy with training and are focused on their respective careers.

Tawanchai added:

“In the past, we hung out often. But we rarely do that anymore. Because both of us have our own duties. We might celebrate our victory together. He and I are so close that we know what each other is thinking without using any words.”

Tawanchai fully expects he and Prajanchai to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night with their golden belts intact.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.