“I was really annoyed at him” – Prajanchai shares his history with Joseph Lasiri during a heated sparring session

Thai superstar Prajanchai PK Saenchai is all geared up for his upcoming rematch with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Joseph Lasiri, and it seems there seems to be a little bit of bad blood lingering between the two.

Prajanchai recalls when he shared a gym with Lasiri; they just couldn't get along. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai detailed his relationship with Lasiri and how the latter's personality has rubbed him the wrong way.

The 29-year-old Thai veteran said:

“Joseph liked to play around with other people at the gym. I’m not personally close to him, but he is not well-liked by people in the gym. To be honest, I didn’t like the way he teased other people in the gym.”

Prajanchai then explained how he gave Lasiri a warning kick when they sparred together. He added:

“So, I kicked him really hard when we were sparring. After that kick, I met him again at an event in Muang Thong Thani, but he avoided me. I admit I was really annoyed at him.”

Now, Prajanchai has the chance to get back at Lasiri, and it all comes to a head this Friday night.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai rematches Joseph Lasiri for ONE Championship gold

Prajanchai PK Saenchai dropped a three-round knockout loss to Joseph Lasiri in May of 2022, just missing out on the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. But the two are set to run it back this Friday.

Prajanchai and Lasiri lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 22nd.

Up for grabs will be the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title belt.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website to learn how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.