"I look at my tattoos and I remember my culture" - When Brandon Moreno explained the significance behind his inks

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, much like many other fighters, sports some impressive tattoos. In one of the UFC's promotional videos, Moreno explained the meaning behind his body art.

In the video, the current interim flyweight champion stated that he remembers his culture when he looks at his tattoos. According to 'The Assassin Baby', the tattoos help him stay calm before stressful fights, as he feels like his whole culture supports him:

"I look at my tattoos and I remember my culture. I remember why I'm fighting, why I want to win. It's a stressful moment but being supported by my culture is something that helps me stay in [the] zone."

Check out 'The Assassin Baby' talk about his tattoos below:

Moreno's tattoos of monuments from his hometown [Image courtesy @UFC SHORTS YouTube]

The interim titleholder explained that the monuments of Cuauhtemoc and The Clock have instilled many strong values in him having grown up in Tijuana:

"This tattoo and this one [the tattoos on his right hand], they are monuments from my city, from Tijuana. It's Cuauhtemoc [the tattoo on his arm] and this one we call it The Clock [tattoo on his right shoulder]... having grown up there [Tijuana], it instilled in me many important values."

Brandon Moreno has also inked a dedication to his daughter, Madison, on his left shoulder.

Tattoo dedication for Moreno's daughter Madison [Image courtesy @UFC SHORTS YouTube]

Brandon Moreno respectfully calls out Deiveson Figueiredo for a title unification fight

After clinching the interim bantamweight title with an impressive third-round TKO win against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277, 'The Assassin Baby' delivered a clean call out to Deiveson Figueiredo, devoid of any trash-talk.

Moreno stated that he didn't want to talk trash to anyone on television as he wanted to set a good example for his daughter who was watching the event live on TV. The Mexican further asked the reigning champion to face him this December:

"I know my daughter is watching me right now, in my home in Vegas. So I don't want to be the guy who is talking s**t about somebody in television in front of his daughter. So I have opportunity to be an example for my daughter... Hey don't be confused, I want to fight. I want to fight against you in December."

Watch Brandon Moreno call out Deiveson Figueiredo for a December clash below:

During the exchange, 'Deus da Guerra' suggested that the fight happen in Brazil as all their previous fights have taken place in America. The interim champion quickly agreed to Deiveson Figueiredo's proposition.

In their three previous meetings, the fighters hold one win apiece. 'Deus da Guerra' won at UFC 270 via unanimous decision, while Brandon Moreno clinched victory at UFC 263 with a third-round submission. The UFC 256 meeting between the two fighters ended in a majority decision draw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far