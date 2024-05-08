"I looked up to him" - Sean O'Malley claims Conor McGregor's "ego" and "jealously" were behind deleted social media attack

Sean O'Malley has asserted that Conor McGregor's recent social media attack stemmed from his ego and envy. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion was unexpectedly targeted in a social media tirade by 'The Notorious', along with boxer Ryan Garcia.

McGregor accused Garcia of cheating after 'KingRy' tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing drug Ostarine following his victory over Devin Haney.

O'Malley also tested positive tests for Ostarine in both 2018 and 2019. However, the USADA later concluded that the detected levels were consistent with contamination from a tainted supplement.

Despite this, the former two-division champion included O'Malley in his criticism directed towards Garcia by saying:

"I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this; I'll bust yous both up. Do you want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each. I will set flights right now for you both to do a full-on spar each. Hotel, Black Forge Inn, the lot. Let’s spar O’Malley and Garcia, two little ostarine heads."

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted post below:

The ongoing animosity between the two escalated as 'Sugar' retaliated against McGregor with his scathing remarks, emphasizing that he had always spoken glowingly of McGregor and regarded him as his idol.

Even though he hinted that he believed McGregor was not sober when he made the post, O'Malley seems to be harboring resentment towards the Irishman.

During a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn's podcast Raw Talk, O'Malley suggested that 'The Notorious' nurtures jealousy towards his burgeoning stardom:

"To be honest, I kind of wanna hate him, and I wanna be like f**k you. I do think there was a lot of jealousy. People like that have a big ego; he sees what’s happening. He’s starting to get pushed out. I’m starting to come up. It’s like, there’s no other reason for him to talk about me. I’ve never said anything but praised him. You know I looked up to him, I wanna try and hate him but it's hard."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sean O'Malley wants Michael Chandler to finish Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the UFC after an absence of almost three years. He is set to square off against his adversary and fellow coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29, taking place during International Fight Week 2024.

During a recent episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O’Malley addressed McGregor's remarks and expressed his desire to witness 'The Notorious' being knocked out by Chandler:

"Now I cannot wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him. I’m turning up. I’m changing up real quick, f*ck Conor. When your idols turn to rivals."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

