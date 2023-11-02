"I love that fight" - Francis Ngannou's coach names boxer he wants 'The Predator' to face next

Francis Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper has shared his thoughts on possible future boxing opponents for 'The Predator'.

Cooper recently sat down for an interview with journalist Luke Thomas for Morning Kombat. During the 30-plus minute chat, the coach discussed several things like Ngannou's fight against Tyson Fury and the game plan they adopted for the encounter.

At one point during the interview, Cooper was asked for his preference for Ngannou's next opponent inside the squared circle. Although Cooper said that they would be prepared to take anyone on, he named Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder as the two preferred names.

"Any of them, because we're gonna devise a plan and be ready," said Dewey Cooper. "But I definitely love an Anthony Joshua fight I definitely love that fight. And you know, Deontay Wilder, that's a good fight also. But honestly, real champions see no faces. They're willing to fight whomever because they believe in themselves, they believe in their abilities and they know they can make the adjustment to defeat anyone. That's what the Tyson Fury fight was about."

Check out Dewey Cooper's comments from the 27:24 mark below:

Eddie Hearn speaks about the possibility of Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn seems excited about the idea of a boxing showdown between Francis Ngannou and his client Anthony Joshua.

Days after 'The Predator's highly impressive performance against Tyson Fury, Hearn made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. The boxing promoter pitched a clash between Joshua and Ngannou in Africa and argued that it could turn out to be one of the biggest fights in boxing.

Hearn then added that according to him, 'AJ' would make light work of the Cameroonian.

"Perhaps in Africa, perhaps the Rumble in the Jungle 2, is one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport," said Eddie Hearn. "And I promise you this - respect to Francis - easy work for my man [Anthony Joshua]...I know the MMA world are just walking in the clouds, but we'll bring it straight back down to reality."

Check out Eddie Hearn's thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou below:

Expand Tweet