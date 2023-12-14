“I love what I do” – Anissa Meksen honored to draw a ‘strong opponent’ in Phetjeeja for interim atomweight kickboxing belt

Veteran atomweight kickboxer Anissa Meksen is happy to be back competing in ONE Championship and up against a formidable opponent who she expects should only bring the best out of her.

‘C18’ will be making her ONE return after more than a year at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 35-year-old Algerian-French fighter is to face off against Thai sensation Phetjeeja, 21, for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with onefc.com, Anissa Meksen shared how competing is something that she truly loves doing and after away from it for some time, she is thrilled to be doing it again.

The Phuket Fight Club affiliate said:

“I’m very happy to have the title shot against a strong opponent. Even if I haven’t fought for more than one year, I train every day because I love what I do.

Anissa Meksen was last in action in September last year, where she emerged as a unanimous decision winner over Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek in a catchweight (115.26 lbs) Muay Thai clash.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, she is up against a juggernaut in Phetjeeja, who has won her first four fights in the promotion this year all by stoppage by way of technical knockout.

Anissa Meksen stakes unbeaten ONE record in upcoming fight

Anissa Meksen seeks to stay unscathed in ONE Championship when she returns to action next week at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Thailand.

The veteran Parisian fighter holds a 3-0 record since debuting in ONE in 2021. It is a win streak that she is looking to extend when she marks her return to competition on December 8 against fellow unbeaten fighter Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Meksen introduced herself to ONE fights fans with an impressive second-round TKO (strikes) win over Spain’s Critistina Morales in her first outing in September 2021.

Seven months later, she topped Estonian Marie Ruumet by unanimous decision.

Her most recent ONE victory came in September last year, also by unanimous decision, over Thai Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Earlier this year efforts were made to pit Anissa Meksen against now three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex. But for varying reasons, the planned matches did not push through.

Now back to competing, she now hopes to preserve her unbeaten record at ONE Friday Fights 46 and continue her ascent in her division.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available live and for free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.