  • "I love these jokes" - Fans react to Demetrious Johnson reminding Dillon Danis of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor fight outcome

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 10, 2025 04:14 GMT
Fans react to Demetrious Johnson
Fans react to Demetrious Johnson's exchange with Dillon Danis. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Demetrious Johnson recently stirred the pot when he reminded Dillon Danis of the events surrounding UFC 229. Johnson highlighted the sequence of the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor to dismiss Danis' claims.

Johsnon described moments from the fight, including a right hand that momentarily staggered McGregor and how Nurmagomedov finished the fight with a submission. Johnson's rebuttal was based on the fact that McGregor was the only fighter standing after taking the brunt of Nurmagomedov’s grappling, and that Danis had no part in altering the fight’s result.

Check out the X post below:

Several fans took to X to comment on the exchange, where one fan wrote:

"I love these jokes."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"A 17-year-old Dagestani will choke Dillion out."

"It wasn't even under the chin. Conor tapped from a neck crank basically."
"Bro, like actually, this is some real meaning of delusional right here, like how in the fu*k can you speak such things?"
"Bro, you couldn’t beat Logan, you couldn’t beat Khabib’s first trimester classmates."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Demetrious Johnson's exchange with Dillon Danis. [Screenshots courtesy:: @ChampRDS on X]

The UFC 229 fight remains one of the most discussed in recent history. McGregor started strong and maintained solid takedown defense, but Nurmagomedov gradually imposed his wrestling control.

After a series of scrambles on the ground, 'The Eagle' secured a neck crank submission in the fourth round. The aftermath was as chaotic as the buildup, with emotions spilling over and a melee breaking out that involved Danis and others in attendance.

Dillon Danis critiques Ilia Topuria’s Conor McGregor-style persona

Dillon Danis also addressed Ilia Topuria’s approach to building his persona in the cage during his conversation with Demetrious Johnson. He acknowledged Topuria as an exciting fighter with a style fans enjoy, but suggested that he tries to imitate Conor McGregor rather than embracing his own personality.

Danis argued that Topuria would connect more with fans and perform better if he relied on his natural self. He said:

"I think he's, I mean, personality-wise I think he, you know, he needs to be himself and stop trying to be Conor. But he's a great fighter. I think he's a great fighter. He's actually very exciting to watch and I like his style. But I think he tries to be someone that he's not. I think if he was his personality, he would do a lot better and sell a lot more."
