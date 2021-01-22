"I love his plan" - Dana White hints that Israel Adesanya has a big upcoming announcement

Dana White has stated that the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya intends to become the greatest MMA fighter of all time. According to White, 'The Last Stylebender' has already made a plan that can help him achieve his objective.

White is currently in Dubai ahead of UFC's triple-header fight week which is set to culminate with the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the UFC president revealed that Israel Adesanya has a plan that can make him the "greatest to ever do it".

"That kid (Israel Adesanya) wants to go down as the greatest to ever to do it, and I love his plan. I don't want to lay it out for you because I don't think it's my place to do it, we'll let him do that. But yeah, that kid is looking to be the best to ever do it and he has got a pretty cool plan," said Dana White

Israel Adesanya, who is yet to be defeated inside an octagon, will be moving up one weight class to stake a claim on the UFC light heavyweight championship against Jan Blachowicz. They are expected to fight at UFC 259 on March 6.

Will Israel Adesanya make a jump to the heavyweight division?

Although Dana White didn't throw a light on Israel Adesanya's highly-speculated move of competing in the UFC heavyweight division, The Last Stylebender has all the reasons to fight for the strap in the heavyweight division.

If Adesanya dethrones Jan Blachowicz to win the light heavyweight championship, he may go out-of-the-way to become UFC's first-ever fighter three-division champion - a move that seems well beyond the bounds of possibility for most fighters. Although Jared Cannonier has knockout victories in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight division, 'The Killa Gorilla' hasn't quite managed to throw himself in the title picture of any of the weight class he has competed in.

Israel Adesanya will move up to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259, @danawhite told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/FVt5v8BV2o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 31, 2020

Moreover, the Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya superfight could potentially transpire if the latter moves up to heavyweight. Jones vacated his light heavyweight title in 2019 after announcing that he had set his eyes on the heavyweight championship. He is likely to fight the winner of the upcoming bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Both Jones and Adesanya have consistently targeted each other on social media, and if The Last Stylebender fights 'Bones' in the heavyweight division and manages to beat him, he can lay a strong claim to being the greatest fighter in UFC's history.