"I love that vengeance storyline"- Logan Paul eyes Tommy Fury boxing clash if 'TNT' beats KSI in October

Logan Paul is gearing up for his return to the boxing ring against Dillon Danis on October 14th, in Manchester, England. The event will be headlined by a clash between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Fury handed Paul's younger brother Jake his first boxing loss when they fought earlier this year on February 26. Now, 'TNT' is set to take on KSI next, his business partner with PRIME Hydration.

Following his younger brother's loss to Fury, Logan Paul, driven by the desire to seek vengeance with Tommy Fury, claimed that he aims to step back inside the boxing ring. In a post-bout episode of 'BS with Jake Paul', the WWE star aligned his intentions with his brother's, unveiling a strategic blueprint to restore honor to their family name.

Now with Fury fighting his business partner next, the stakes for a potential Logan Paul vs.Tommy Fury bout will indubitably rise should 'TNT' beat KSI in the upcoming bout.

With all that in mind, Paul weighed in on the idea of a clash against Fury in a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, stating:

"If he stops KSI, I'm going for Tommy's throat. I love that vengeance storyline. I don't want to put the energy into the air but Tommy Fury is on my f**king radar. I have him in my scopes and I wanted him when Jake was fighting him. I'm going to be back in the conversation, which I'm f**king stoked about."

When Logan Paul questioned Tommy Fury's split-decision victory over Jake Paul

Logan Paul contemplated a potential face-off in the boxing ring against Tommy Fury following his brother Jake Paul's split-decision loss to the British boxer.

In a post-fight discussion on BS w/Jake Paul, the WWE star raised an interesting question about the nature of Fury's win, pondering if a methodical triumph could be as satisfying as a decisive knockout.

He questioned whether Fury should truly celebrate a victory that took eight rounds to achieve against a YouTuber, expressing his doubts about the level of fulfillment it offers as a boxer. Logan Paul remarked:

"Congrats to the Furys, but did Tommy really win? Technically yeah, but you're going to celebrate that? You're supposed to kill this YouTuber and it took you eight rounds to drop him. Congrats, but are you satisfied? Because as a boxer I don't know if that would do it for me. On paper, you got it, congrats, but you celebrated like you won the World Cup."

