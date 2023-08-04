"I’m 180 but I hit like 260 brotha" - Former UFC vet urges Bradley Martyn to accept Jake Paul's offer to fight him

Hollywood actor and internet personality Bradley Martyn has been generating buzz in MMA circles following an interview with Nate Diaz on his Raw Talk podcast. Martyn faced criticism from the MMA community for inquiring about the result of a hypothetical street fight between them.

He also lost favor with fans when he expressed disbelief in ONE FC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson's ability to defeat him in such a scenario.

Jake Paul recently extended a lucrative offer of a seven-figure payday to Bradley Martyn for a potential street fight with former UFC welterweight star Mike Perry:

"It's time for Bradley to either man up or shut up. And Bradley, I have seven figures for you, seven figures, cash, to fight Mike Perry in a 'street fight'. Which is what you're talking about. It's not, boxing, not MMA, it could be a street fight."

He added:

"Mike Perry is already down, he said he's gonna do it, you're bigger than him. So this goes along with your whole size advantage theory. And you now have the opportunity to make seven figures, to fight Perry, a massive name, and prove to the world, maybe prove me wrong."

Check out Paul's comment below:

In response to Paul's offer, 'Platinum' Mike Perry accepted the challenge to fight Bradley Martyn and even suggested a venue for the potential bout:

"I accept @BradleyMartyn, I’m 180 but I hit like 260 brotha, accept the offer and I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia alhumdulla 💪"

Check out Perry's tweet below:

Bradley Martyn and Demetrious Johnson supposedly agreed to fight following the viral claim

Bradley Martyn could be heading towards an MMA showdown against one of the greatest fighters in the sport, Demetrious Johnson.

The 32-year-old YouTuber engaged in a lively conversation with former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub, where Martyn confidently expressed doubts about 'Mighty Mouse' defeating him in a street fight.

Now, it seems that Martyn and Johnson might be on track for a potential clash, with the involvement of 'Big Brown' as a mediator.

During a recent episode of Calabasas Fight Companion podcast, Schaub stated:

"I spoke to Might Mouse yesterday. I tell you, all fighters hit me up about you, I'm like Bradley's my boy, good dude...So I told Mighty Mouse, like,'[Martyn is a] Good dude, dude'. He's like, 'Yeah no doubt, just tell him I'm down'. He's like, 'It's not gonna go well'. I'm like, 'Yeah, I know, that's why I want it to go down'...He said, 'I'm going on vacation but let's figure it out. I'll come down later'."

Check out Schaub's comments below:

DJ vs. Bradley Martyn is gonna happen.



Full Calabasas Fight Companion here:

DJ vs. Bradley Martyn is gonna happen.