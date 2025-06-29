“I’m absolutely buzzing” - George Jarvis says he was destined to challenge Regian Eersel for Muay Thai gold

George Jarvis knew he was bound to face off against Regian Eersel in his quest for ONE Championship gold.

The British slugger will challenge Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 34 on August 1, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis believed he and Eersel were on an inevitable collision course the moment he arrived at ONE Championship in September 2023.

Jarvis admitted that he holds the former ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion in high regard, and squaring up against Eersel for his first shot at ONE Championship gold was how he envisioned his career would pan out.

"So I always knew he was going to cross paths, and it's a pinch-me moment that we're actually finally doing it. Not only for a fight, but you know, for the best belt or the most important belt there is in Muay Thai. So I'm absolutely buzzing, mate," said George Jarvis.

'G-Unit' is on a solid run of form, winning his last four fights against Mustafa Al Tekreeti, Ricardo Bravo, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, and Mouhcine Chafi.

Jarvis now heads into the biggest fight of his career against a man destined for all-time greatness.

Eersel holds an incredible 12-1 record in ONE Championship and was the inaugural holder of the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

'The Immortal' is 3-0 in his matches for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, with his last defense of the gold ending in a 46-second knockout of Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11.

ONE Fight Night 34 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch George Jarvis's entire interview below:

George Jarvis embraces underdog role in world title challenge against Regian Eersel

George Jarvis is ready to produce one of the greatest upsets in Muay Thai history when he squares up against ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Jarvis acknowledged that Eersel will always be the favorite in their impending Bangkok banger.

Jarvis, however, embraced the underdog label heading into his first crack at ONE Championship gold.

"But you know, I'm 100% confident in myself and my team that we are ready for this fight, and it doesn't really matter what the world thinks. We know what's going to happen, and I'm excited to show everyone or shock everyone if they don't believe it, you know."

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

