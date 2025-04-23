“I’m not afraid of anyone” - Thai megastar Superbon insists he’s still untouchable under kickboxing rules

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand believes he's still the best among the rest, as far as kickboxing is concerned.
Superbon has been a perennial staple atop ONE Championship's kickboxing heap, and the 34-year-old says he is willing to step in the ring with anyone under this rule set.
Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Superbon said:
"In kickboxing. I’m not afraid of anyone. It’s my style. I’m happy to fight with anyone."
Superbon suffered a second-round technical knockout loss to Thai countryman Tawanchai PK Saenchai last January at ONE 170, in a failed bid to capture the featherweight Muay Thai gold.
The former Singha Mawynn representative has had mixed results when competing in 'the art of eight limbs', but when it comes to kickboxing, Superbon is a sure bet.
Fans simply cannot wait for Superbon to return to action.
Superbon says Masaaki Noiri's knockout threat is all talk: "Everyone can say that they will knock someone out"
Superbon is gearing up for what is likely a world title unification showdown with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri of Japan.
Noiri captured the gold at ONE 172 last month with a stunning finish of Tawanchai, setting the stage for a Superbon title unification match.
Noiri claims he can and will knock Superbon out, but the champion doubts the Japanese star's ability to do so.
Superbon told ONE:
"Everyone can say that they will knock someone out. But this is something that no one knows the answer to. It’s normal for fighters to knock people out, but can he actually do it, or did he actually do it? Maybe that’s the point."
