“I’m in for all” - Thai megastar Rodtang eyes massive fights in Tokyo, Denver, and Atlanta this year

Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to be as busy as possible this year. The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has his eyes on competing at three of the biggest cards ONE Championship could produce this year, and he wants all three matches to be super fights.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Rodtang said he wants to face Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a potential card in Tokyo.

He also plans to compete in Denver and Atlanta once ONE Championship moves to the United States later this year, as long as ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong allows it.

Rodtang said:

"Well in September, I'm just hoping that it would be me facing Takeru. I would love to do both fights [in Tokyo and Denver]. I'm in for all, it's up to Chatri only."

Rodtang was originally scheduled to face Takeru at ONE 165 in Tokyo, but he had to pull out of the January card after he suffered an injury to his left hand.

He's since recovered from the setback and will return to action at ONE 167 this Friday, US primetime, in a catchweight kickboxing bout against Denis Puric at Impact Arena.

The Bangkok card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Rodtang warns Denis Puric of impending doom at ONE 167

Rodtang is more of an entertainer than a talker when it comes to fights, yet he spews absolute venom if he decides his opponents have talked too much already.

Denis Puric has been calling Rodtang out incessantly, and 'The Iron Man' feels he's heard enough from 'The Bosnian Menace' heading into ONE 167.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

"I'm happy for him. He had a goal, and he achieved it. But there's a difference between getting a fight with me, and winning the fight."