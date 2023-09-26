“I’m always motivated” – Xiong Jing Nan wants to be the ‘next legend’ at ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong Jing Nan will look to continue her dominant win streak by securing a fifth consecutive win.

Throughout her run in ONE Championship, the Chinese world champion has proven she isn’t afraid to challenge herself. Whether it’s going down a weight class to challenge for the atomweight title, the ONE strawweight world champion won’t back down from jumping out of her comfort zone.

That’s precisely what she will do for her next fight on September 29th, as she competes in a match-up that is the first of its kind. At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Xiong Jing Nan faces Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules contest of boxing with four-ounce MMA gloves.

In a recent interview with MMA Mania, Xiong Jing Nan spoke about what motivates her at this stage in her career. On top of wanting to keep hold of her world championship, the 35-year-old wants to leave a legacy behind in ONE Championship, and that keeps her focused in training camp and in the fight:

“If there is a fight, especially in my title fight, I always try my best to keep the title with me. I’m always motivated and I want to be the next legend [at ONE Championship].”

Watch the full interview below:

While her title will not be on the line this time, the opportunity to get her hand raised in a first-of-its-kind fight will surely be of interest to the strawweight champion as she looks to add to her legacy.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.