"I'm not ashamed to apologize to them" - Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to the backlash over his silence about Afghanistan

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has apologized to the people he has offended after his initial statement – or lack thereof – regarding the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

During a recent press conference in Russia, the Dagestani fighter refrained from sharing his thoughts about the crisis in Afghanistan. Nurmagomedov said he didn't want to concern himself with the issue because Afghanistan is "thousands of kilometers away."

However, Nurmagomedov sang a different tune after reflecting upon his initial comment. Speaking with RT Sport MMA during a press event, Nurmagomedov issued his apologies to people who may have been hurt by his apathetic-sounding statement.

"My reaction was (like that) because I didn't want to comment on politics," Nurmagomedov clarified. "The reactions were quite intense from my Afghan fans. I rewatched my answer when I said (Afghanistan) was thousands of miles away and didn't concern me nor the person who asked me." (Translated from Russian to English by RT Sport MMA)

Nurmagomedov went on to say that he cares about the Afghan people as he is close with many who hail from the country. He then explained that he was merely misunderstood as he only wanted to avoid dabbling in a political conversation. Nurmagomedov added:

"I think I was misunderstood. I meant that I didn't want to comment on the political situation. I hope they will forgive me if I've offended them. I'm not ashamed to apologize to them because anyone can make a mistake. It all sounded different in my head; I just didn't want to comment on politics."

"Their people have suffered a lot in their lives. You'll know if you study their history of the past 120 years. I feel the pain of those people. I worry and I want to wish them all the best."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-UFC life

Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his pro-MMA career after defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. He retired with an immaculate record of 29 wins with no losses.

Although many believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov left the sport way too early, there are no indications that suggest he's angling for a comeback any time soon.

'The Eagle' is currently devoting his time and energy coaching his teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and promoting his own MMA league, Eagle Fighting Championship.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh