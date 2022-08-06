"I'm begging him not to go fight" - When Dana White pleaded with Mike Tyson to not return to boxing

Dana White and Mike Tyson are known to be close friends, and the UFC president clearly has the former heavyweight boxing champion's best interests in mind. This was made very clear when White opened up about the possibility of Tyson making a comeback to heavyweight boxing.

During an interview in May 2020, the UFC president made it clear that he doesn't want to see the former boxer re-inginte a boxing career at this stage in his life. While speaking to Tim & Sid on Sportsnet, White stated:

"I love Mike Tyson, I'm begging him not to go fight. I said you look awesome, you're still explosive, you're obviously still powerful, you're one of the all-time greats. But Mike, you're 53, please don't do it, please."

Watch the full interview below:

Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in a comeback bout in November 2020, which was an exhibition fight that eventually ended in a draw. Tyson's last professional bout was against Kevin McBride in 2005, which he lost after retiring from the contest.

Tyson recently admitted that he used 'magic mushrooms' during the exhibition bout against Jones Jr., which made Dana White's concerns for the boxer's health seem even more valid.

What has Mike Tyson recently said about Dana White after the Hulu controversy?

After Dana White allegedly turned down an offer to promote streaming platform Hulu's re-telling of Mike Tyson's life story, the former boxing champion sent a thankful message to the UFC president via Instagram.

According to Tyson's post, Hulu had offered White millions to become part of the promotion for the program they made about the boxer's life. Taking to social media, Tyson stated:

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me."

This isn't the first time Mike Tyson has voiced his displeasure over the Hulu program. The former heavyweight champion stated to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that the show was a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" of his life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far