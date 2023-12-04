“I'm built for the big moment” – ONE debutant Alex Roberts says he won’t fold under the bright lights of the global stage

Australian fighter Alex Roberts will be spotlighted in his ONE Championship debut later this week. However, he is undaunted by it, believing that he is built for the big moment and confident of winning.

‘The Viking’ is vying for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will mark his inaugural outing in the promotion.

He is going up against reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia in the headlining contest for the event, which boasts an all-Muay Thai card.

In an interview with Fight News Australia, Alex Roberts underscored that he is no longer a stranger to big fights and believes he can deliver a championship-winning performance come fight night.

The 34-year-old Perth native said:

“I believe I'm built for the big moment so I really do enjoy it, the atmosphere, and just soak it all in. These are the moments in life that you really get to remember and looking back when you're an old man you can say that's what I did and show it to the grandkids one day. I think it's going to be epic.”

Watch the interview below:

Alex Roberts banking on momentum from recent title conquest

For his upcoming ONE debut, Alex Roberts is banking on the momentum he generated from his conquest of the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title back in October.

He defeated erstwhile champion Lyndon Knowles by unanimous points at the event held in Australia.

The win paved the way for him to be noticed by ONE Championship and presented a grand opportunity to take his standing in the Muay Thai scene to an even higher level by adding the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title to his list of achievements.

But he knows that to achieve that, he needs to hurdle a formidable opponent in Roman Kryklia, who is seeking to become two-sport ONE world champion. He shared his take on his upcoming opponent in an interview with onefc.com, saying:

“He is very explosive. He comes in and throws big combos. You’ve just got to really watch for that explosion. You need to be constantly moving so you don’t get hit, especially with those little gloves because it doesn’t take much.”

Just the same, Alex Roberts assured that he will be bringing the heat when he faces off against Ukraine's Kryklia and give fight fans a fight to remember with him on top.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.